10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Jersey pounds

Convert ANG to JEP at the real exchange rate

10 ang
4.25 jep

ƒ1.000 ANG = £0.4255 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
ANG to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 ANG to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44050.4427
Low0.42150.4215
Average0.43100.4349
Change-2.47%-2.72%
1 ANG to JEP stats

The performance of ANG to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4405 and a 30 day low of 0.4215. This means the 30 day average was 0.4310. The change for ANG to JEP was -2.47.

The performance of ANG to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4427 and a 90 day low of 0.4215. This means the 90 day average was 0.4349. The change for ANG to JEP was -2.72.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7621.6011.30617.8491.34983.866
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7691.44219.7181.4992.647
1 GBP1.3131.18812.1021.71423.4351.771110.112
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1490.84352.387

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Jersey pound
1 ANG0.42550 JEP
5 ANG2.12750 JEP
10 ANG4.25499 JEP
20 ANG8.50998 JEP
50 ANG21.27495 JEP
100 ANG42.54990 JEP
250 ANG106.37475 JEP
500 ANG212.74950 JEP
1000 ANG425.49900 JEP
2000 ANG850.99800 JEP
5000 ANG2,127.49500 JEP
10000 ANG4,254.99000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 JEP2.35018 ANG
5 JEP11.75090 ANG
10 JEP23.50180 ANG
20 JEP47.00360 ANG
50 JEP117.50900 ANG
100 JEP235.01800 ANG
250 JEP587.54500 ANG
500 JEP1,175.09000 ANG
1000 JEP2,350.18000 ANG
2000 JEP4,700.36000 ANG
5000 JEP11,750.90000 ANG
10000 JEP23,501.80000 ANG