2,000 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Hong Kong dollars

Convert ANG to HKD at the real exchange rate

2,000 ang
8,713.24 hkd

ƒ1.000 ANG = $4.357 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 ANG to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.36154.3655
Low4.35104.3510
Average4.35534.3603
Change-0.11%-0.20%
View full history

1 ANG to HKD stats

The performance of ANG to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3615 and a 30 day low of 4.3510. This means the 30 day average was 4.3553. The change for ANG to HKD was -0.11.

The performance of ANG to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3655 and a 90 day low of 4.3510. This means the 90 day average was 4.3603. The change for ANG to HKD was -0.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9060.7621.6011.30617.851.34983.866
1 EUR1.10410.8411.7691.44319.7131.4992.618
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4311.771110.087
1 NZD0.6240.5650.47610.81611.1470.84352.37

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ANG4.35662 HKD
5 ANG21.78310 HKD
10 ANG43.56620 HKD
20 ANG87.13240 HKD
50 ANG217.83100 HKD
100 ANG435.66200 HKD
250 ANG1,089.15500 HKD
500 ANG2,178.31000 HKD
1000 ANG4,356.62000 HKD
2000 ANG8,713.24000 HKD
5000 ANG21,783.10000 HKD
10000 ANG43,566.20000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
100 HKD22.95360 ANG
200 HKD45.90720 ANG
300 HKD68.86080 ANG
500 HKD114.76800 ANG
1000 HKD229.53600 ANG
2000 HKD459.07200 ANG
2500 HKD573.84000 ANG
3000 HKD688.60800 ANG
4000 HKD918.14400 ANG
5000 HKD1,147.68000 ANG
10000 HKD2,295.36000 ANG
20000 HKD4,590.72000 ANG