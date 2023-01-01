Netherlands Antillean guilders to Georgian laris today

Convert ANG to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
1,498.08 gel

1.00000 ANG = 1.49808 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.08590.30941.48651.670640.964518.7535
1 GBP1.1428611.23995103.2071.698791.909231.1022921.4317
1 USD0.921650.806484183.23451.370051.539760.88917.2843
1 INR0.0110730.00968930.012014210.01646010.01849910.01068070.207658

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Georgian Lari
1 ANG1.49808 GEL
5 ANG7.49040 GEL
10 ANG14.98080 GEL
20 ANG29.96160 GEL
50 ANG74.90400 GEL
100 ANG149.80800 GEL
250 ANG374.52000 GEL
500 ANG749.04000 GEL
1000 ANG1498.08000 GEL
2000 ANG2996.16000 GEL
5000 ANG7490.40000 GEL
10000 ANG14980.80000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 GEL0.66752 ANG
5 GEL3.33760 ANG
10 GEL6.67520 ANG
20 GEL13.35040 ANG
50 GEL33.37600 ANG
100 GEL66.75200 ANG
250 GEL166.88000 ANG
500 GEL333.76000 ANG
1000 GEL667.52000 ANG
2000 GEL1335.04000 ANG
5000 GEL3337.60000 ANG
10000 GEL6675.20000 ANG