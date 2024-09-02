Netherlands Antillean guilder to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Georgian laris is currently 1.502 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.328% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 1.508 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.501 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.149% decrease in value.