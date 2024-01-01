1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Czech korunas

Convert ANG to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
12,663.20 czk

ƒ1.000 ANG = Kč12.66 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 ANG to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.970913.1278
Low12.501712.5017
Average12.748112.8875
Change-2.37%0.22%
View full history

1 ANG to CZK stats

The performance of ANG to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.9709 and a 30 day low of 12.5017. This means the 30 day average was 12.7481. The change for ANG to CZK was -2.37.

The performance of ANG to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1278 and a 90 day low of 12.5017. This means the 90 day average was 12.8875. The change for ANG to CZK was 0.22.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7621.6011.30617.851.34983.866
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7681.44319.7151.4992.63
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4361.771110.112
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1480.84352.379

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ANG12.66320 CZK
5 ANG63.31600 CZK
10 ANG126.63200 CZK
20 ANG253.26400 CZK
50 ANG633.16000 CZK
100 ANG1,266.32000 CZK
250 ANG3,165.80000 CZK
500 ANG6,331.60000 CZK
1000 ANG12,663.20000 CZK
2000 ANG25,326.40000 CZK
5000 ANG63,316.00000 CZK
10000 ANG126,632.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 CZK0.07897 ANG
5 CZK0.39484 ANG
10 CZK0.78969 ANG
20 CZK1.57937 ANG
50 CZK3.94844 ANG
100 CZK7.89687 ANG
250 CZK19.74218 ANG
500 CZK39.48435 ANG
1000 CZK78.96870 ANG
2000 CZK157.93740 ANG
5000 CZK394.84350 ANG
10000 CZK789.68700 ANG