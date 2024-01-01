1 thousand Armenian drams to Vanuatu vatus

Convert AMD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
307 vuv

֏1.000 AMD = VT0.3066 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
AMD to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VUV
1 AMD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31480.3148
Low0.30650.3065
Average0.30990.3103
Change-2.06%-0.98%
1 AMD to VUV stats

The performance of AMD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3148 and a 30 day low of 0.3065. This means the 30 day average was 0.3099. The change for AMD to VUV was -2.06.

The performance of AMD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3148 and a 90 day low of 0.3065. This means the 90 day average was 0.3103. The change for AMD to VUV was -0.98.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6310.9421.755
1 GBP1.18911.313110.1041.7711.9391.11725.862
1 USD0.9050.761183.8441.3491.4770.85119.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

How to convert Armenian drams to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AMD0.30663 VUV
5 AMD1.53314 VUV
10 AMD3.06627 VUV
20 AMD6.13254 VUV
50 AMD15.33135 VUV
100 AMD30.66270 VUV
250 AMD76.65675 VUV
500 AMD153.31350 VUV
1000 AMD306.62700 VUV
2000 AMD613.25400 VUV
5000 AMD1,533.13500 VUV
10000 AMD3,066.27000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Armenian Dram
1 VUV3.26130 AMD
5 VUV16.30650 AMD
10 VUV32.61300 AMD
20 VUV65.22600 AMD
50 VUV163.06500 AMD
100 VUV326.13000 AMD
250 VUV815.32500 AMD
500 VUV1,630.65000 AMD
1000 VUV3,261.30000 AMD
2000 VUV6,522.60000 AMD
5000 VUV16,306.50000 AMD
10000 VUV32,613.00000 AMD