Armenian dram to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.307 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.428% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.308 on 25-08-2024 and a low of 0.306 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.436% increase in value.