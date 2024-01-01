1 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Armenian drams

Convert VUV to AMD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ֏3.200 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:33
VUV to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 VUV to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.28663.2866
Low3.19983.1771
Average3.24603.2369
Change-2.30%0.23%
1 VUV to AMD stats

The performance of VUV to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2866 and a 30 day low of 3.1998. This means the 30 day average was 3.2460. The change for VUV to AMD was -2.30.

The performance of VUV to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2866 and a 90 day low of 3.1771. This means the 90 day average was 3.2369. The change for VUV to AMD was 0.23.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9441.1981.7961.296108.9751.957
1 SGD0.585113.4130.71.050.75863.7061.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.750.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.15611.4991.08290.9831.634

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Armenian Dram
1 VUV3.19983 AMD
5 VUV15.99915 AMD
10 VUV31.99830 AMD
20 VUV63.99660 AMD
50 VUV159.99150 AMD
100 VUV319.98300 AMD
250 VUV799.95750 AMD
500 VUV1,599.91500 AMD
1000 VUV3,199.83000 AMD
2000 VUV6,399.66000 AMD
5000 VUV15,999.15000 AMD
10000 VUV31,998.30000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AMD0.31252 VUV
5 AMD1.56258 VUV
10 AMD3.12516 VUV
20 AMD6.25032 VUV
50 AMD15.62580 VUV
100 AMD31.25160 VUV
250 AMD78.12900 VUV
500 AMD156.25800 VUV
1000 AMD312.51600 VUV
2000 AMD625.03200 VUV
5000 AMD1,562.58000 VUV
10000 AMD3,125.16000 VUV