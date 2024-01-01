10 Armenian drams to Thai bahts

Convert AMD to THB at the real exchange rate

10 amd
0.88 thb

֏1.000 AMD = ฿0.08777 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:03
AMD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 AMD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09170.0953
Low0.08750.0875
Average0.08940.0925
Change-3.52%-7.15%
1 AMD to THB stats

The performance of AMD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0917 and a 30 day low of 0.0875. This means the 30 day average was 0.0894. The change for AMD to THB was -3.52.

The performance of AMD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0953 and a 90 day low of 0.0875. This means the 90 day average was 0.0925. The change for AMD to THB was -7.15.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6310.9421.79
1 GBP1.18911.313110.0961.7711.9391.11725.902
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Thai Baht
1 AMD0.08777 THB
5 AMD0.43884 THB
10 AMD0.87768 THB
20 AMD1.75536 THB
50 AMD4.38840 THB
100 AMD8.77680 THB
250 AMD21.94200 THB
500 AMD43.88400 THB
1000 AMD87.76800 THB
2000 AMD175.53600 THB
5000 AMD438.84000 THB
10000 AMD877.68000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Armenian Dram
1 THB11.39370 AMD
5 THB56.96850 AMD
10 THB113.93700 AMD
20 THB227.87400 AMD
50 THB569.68500 AMD
100 THB1,139.37000 AMD
250 THB2,848.42500 AMD
500 THB5,696.85000 AMD
1000 THB11,393.70000 AMD
2000 THB22,787.40000 AMD
5000 THB56,968.50000 AMD
10000 THB113,937.00000 AMD