Armenian dram to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Thai bahts is currently 0.088 today, reflecting a 0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.088 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.087 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.464% increase in value.