5 amd
0.11 sbd

֏1.000 AMD = SI$0.02128 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
AMD to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SBD
1 AMD to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02160.0217
Low0.02110.0211
Average0.02130.0213
Change-0.39%-0.13%
1 AMD to SBD stats

The performance of AMD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0216 and a 30 day low of 0.0211. This means the 30 day average was 0.0213. The change for AMD to SBD was -0.39.

The performance of AMD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0217 and a 90 day low of 0.0211. This means the 90 day average was 0.0213. The change for AMD to SBD was -0.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6431.491.6320.9421.8
1 GBP1.18911.313110.1121.7711.9391.11725.911
1 USD0.9050.761183.8441.3491.4770.8519.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AMD0.02128 SBD
5 AMD0.10641 SBD
10 AMD0.21281 SBD
20 AMD0.42563 SBD
50 AMD1.06407 SBD
100 AMD2.12815 SBD
250 AMD5.32037 SBD
500 AMD10.64075 SBD
1000 AMD21.28150 SBD
2000 AMD42.56300 SBD
5000 AMD106.40750 SBD
10000 AMD212.81500 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SBD46.98920 AMD
5 SBD234.94600 AMD
10 SBD469.89200 AMD
20 SBD939.78400 AMD
50 SBD2,349.46000 AMD
100 SBD4,698.92000 AMD
250 SBD11,747.30000 AMD
500 SBD23,494.60000 AMD
1000 SBD46,989.20000 AMD
2000 SBD93,978.40000 AMD
5000 SBD234,946.00000 AMD
10000 SBD469,892.00000 AMD