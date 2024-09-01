Armenian dram to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.021 today, reflecting a 0.890% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.217% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.021 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.863% increase in value.