아르메니아 드람 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 0.021 today, reflecting a -0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.281% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.021 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 1.538% increase in value.