1 thousand Armenian drams to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert AMD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
95.03 nio

֏1.000 AMD = C$0.09503 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
AMD to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

NIO
1 AMD to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09510.0952
Low0.09470.0947
Average0.09500.0950
Change0.15%0.02%
1 AMD to NIO stats

The performance of AMD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0951 and a 30 day low of 0.0947. This means the 30 day average was 0.0950. The change for AMD to NIO was 0.15.

The performance of AMD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0952 and a 90 day low of 0.0947. This means the 90 day average was 0.0950. The change for AMD to NIO was 0.02.

How to convert Armenian drams to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AMD0.09503 NIO
5 AMD0.47513 NIO
10 AMD0.95026 NIO
20 AMD1.90051 NIO
50 AMD4.75128 NIO
100 AMD9.50255 NIO
250 AMD23.75638 NIO
500 AMD47.51275 NIO
1000 AMD95.02550 NIO
2000 AMD190.05100 NIO
5000 AMD475.12750 NIO
10000 AMD950.25500 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Armenian Dram
1 NIO10.52350 AMD
5 NIO52.61750 AMD
10 NIO105.23500 AMD
20 NIO210.47000 AMD
50 NIO526.17500 AMD
100 NIO1,052.35000 AMD
250 NIO2,630.87500 AMD
500 NIO5,261.75000 AMD
1000 NIO10,523.50000 AMD
2000 NIO21,047.00000 AMD
5000 NIO52,617.50000 AMD
10000 NIO105,235.00000 AMD