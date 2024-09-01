Armenian dram to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.095 today, reflecting a 0.152% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.196% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.097 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.095 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.537% increase in value.