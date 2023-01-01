Armenian drams to Belarusian rubles today

Convert AMD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
8.18 byn

1.00000 AMD = 0.00818 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
How to convert Armenian drams to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Belarusian Ruble
1 AMD0.00818 BYN
5 AMD0.04088 BYN
10 AMD0.08177 BYN
20 AMD0.16354 BYN
50 AMD0.40885 BYN
100 AMD0.81769 BYN
250 AMD2.04424 BYN
500 AMD4.08847 BYN
1000 AMD8.17694 BYN
2000 AMD16.35388 BYN
5000 AMD40.88470 BYN
10000 AMD81.76940 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 BYN122.29500 AMD
5 BYN611.47500 AMD
10 BYN1222.95000 AMD
20 BYN2445.90000 AMD
50 BYN6114.75000 AMD
100 BYN12229.50000 AMD
250 BYN30573.75000 AMD
500 BYN61147.50000 AMD
1000 BYN122295.00000 AMD
2000 BYN244590.00000 AMD
5000 BYN611475.00000 AMD
10000 BYN1222950.00000 AMD