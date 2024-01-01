Armenian drams to Belarusian rubles today

Convert AMD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
8.15 byn

1.000 AMD = 0.008148 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3081.4761.6640.96618.244
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7141.7281.9471.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0731.3581.530.88916.783
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Belarusian Ruble
1 AMD0.00815 BYN
5 AMD0.04074 BYN
10 AMD0.08148 BYN
20 AMD0.16297 BYN
50 AMD0.40742 BYN
100 AMD0.81484 BYN
250 AMD2.03711 BYN
500 AMD4.07422 BYN
1000 AMD8.14844 BYN
2000 AMD16.29688 BYN
5000 AMD40.74220 BYN
10000 AMD81.48440 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 BYN122.72300 AMD
5 BYN613.61500 AMD
10 BYN1,227.23000 AMD
20 BYN2,454.46000 AMD
50 BYN6,136.15000 AMD
100 BYN12,272.30000 AMD
250 BYN30,680.75000 AMD
500 BYN61,361.50000 AMD
1000 BYN122,723.00000 AMD
2000 BYN245,446.00000 AMD
5000 BYN613,615.00000 AMD
10000 BYN1,227,230.00000 AMD