Zambian kwacha to Samoan talas today

Convert ZMW to WST at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = WS$0.09918 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
ZMW to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 ZMW to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10350.1049
Low0.09890.0989
Average0.10090.1019
Change-2.95%-4.21%
1 ZMW to WST stats

The performance of ZMW to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1035 and a 30 day low of 0.0989. This means the 30 day average was 0.1009. The change for ZMW to WST was -2.95.

The performance of ZMW to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1049 and a 90 day low of 0.0989. This means the 90 day average was 0.1019. The change for ZMW to WST was -4.21.

Conversion rates ZMW / Samoan Tala
1 ZMW0.09918 WST
5 ZMW0.49588 WST
10 ZMW0.99176 WST
20 ZMW1.98352 WST
50 ZMW4.95881 WST
100 ZMW9.91762 WST
250 ZMW24.79405 WST
500 ZMW49.58810 WST
1000 ZMW99.17620 WST
2000 ZMW198.35240 WST
5000 ZMW495.88100 WST
10000 ZMW991.76200 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / ZMW
1 WST10.08310 ZMW
5 WST50.41550 ZMW
10 WST100.83100 ZMW
20 WST201.66200 ZMW
50 WST504.15500 ZMW
100 WST1,008.31000 ZMW
250 WST2,520.77500 ZMW
500 WST5,041.55000 ZMW
1000 WST10,083.10000 ZMW
2000 WST20,166.20000 ZMW
5000 WST50,415.50000 ZMW
10000 WST100,831.00000 ZMW