Zambian kwacha to Icelandic krónas today

Convert ZMW to ISK at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = kr5.036 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
ZMW to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 ZMW to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.19785.3022
Low4.95714.9571
Average5.09805.1544
Change-3.04%-3.05%
1 ZMW to ISK stats

The performance of ZMW to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1978 and a 30 day low of 4.9571. This means the 30 day average was 5.0980. The change for ZMW to ISK was -3.04.

The performance of ZMW to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.3022 and a 90 day low of 4.9571. This means the 90 day average was 5.1544. The change for ZMW to ISK was -3.05.

Conversion rates ZMW / Icelandic Króna
1 ZMW5.03600 ISK
5 ZMW25.18000 ISK
10 ZMW50.36000 ISK
20 ZMW100.72000 ISK
50 ZMW251.80000 ISK
100 ZMW503.60000 ISK
250 ZMW1,259.00000 ISK
500 ZMW2,518.00000 ISK
1000 ZMW5,036.00000 ISK
2000 ZMW10,072.00000 ISK
5000 ZMW25,180.00000 ISK
10000 ZMW50,360.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / ZMW
1 ISK0.19857 ZMW
5 ISK0.99285 ZMW
10 ISK1.98570 ZMW
20 ISK3.97140 ZMW
50 ISK9.92850 ZMW
100 ISK19.85700 ZMW
250 ISK49.64250 ZMW
500 ISK99.28500 ZMW
1000 ISK198.57000 ZMW
2000 ISK397.14000 ZMW
5000 ISK992.85000 ZMW
10000 ISK1,985.70000 ZMW