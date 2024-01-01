50 Icelandic krónas to Zambian kwacha

Convert ISK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

50 isk
9.39 zmw

kr1.000 ISK = ZK0.1878 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19240.1982
Low0.17770.1740
Average0.18660.1873
Change5.71%-3.43%
1 ISK to ZMW stats

The performance of ISK to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1924 and a 30 day low of 0.1777. This means the 30 day average was 0.1866. The change for ISK to ZMW was 5.71.

The performance of ISK to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1982 and a 90 day low of 0.1740. This means the 90 day average was 0.1873. The change for ISK to ZMW was -3.43.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / ZMW
1 ISK0.18784 ZMW
5 ISK0.93922 ZMW
10 ISK1.87843 ZMW
20 ISK3.75686 ZMW
50 ISK9.39215 ZMW
100 ISK18.78430 ZMW
250 ISK46.96075 ZMW
500 ISK93.92150 ZMW
1000 ISK187.84300 ZMW
2000 ISK375.68600 ZMW
5000 ISK939.21500 ZMW
10000 ISK1,878.43000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Icelandic Króna
1 ZMW5.32360 ISK
5 ZMW26.61800 ISK
10 ZMW53.23600 ISK
20 ZMW106.47200 ISK
50 ZMW266.18000 ISK
100 ZMW532.36000 ISK
250 ZMW1,330.90000 ISK
500 ZMW2,661.80000 ISK
1000 ZMW5,323.60000 ISK
2000 ZMW10,647.20000 ISK
5000 ZMW26,618.00000 ISK
10000 ZMW53,236.00000 ISK