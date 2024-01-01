100 Zambian kwacha to Icelandic krónas

Convert ZMW to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 zmw
564.44 isk

1.000 ZMW = 5.644 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3821.3651.56183.6670.80519.038
1 EUR1.06211.4671.4491.65888.8250.85420.212
1 CAD0.7230.68110.9871.1360.5310.58213.774
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14461.3010.58913.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Icelandic Króna
1 ZMW5.64441 ISK
5 ZMW28.22205 ISK
10 ZMW56.44410 ISK
20 ZMW112.88820 ISK
50 ZMW282.22050 ISK
100 ZMW564.44100 ISK
250 ZMW1,411.10250 ISK
500 ZMW2,822.20500 ISK
1000 ZMW5,644.41000 ISK
2000 ZMW11,288.82000 ISK
5000 ZMW28,222.05000 ISK
10000 ZMW56,444.10000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / ZMW
1 ISK0.17717 ZMW
5 ISK0.88583 ZMW
10 ISK1.77167 ZMW
20 ISK3.54334 ZMW
50 ISK8.85835 ZMW
100 ISK17.71670 ZMW
250 ISK44.29175 ZMW
500 ISK88.58350 ZMW
1000 ISK177.16700 ZMW
2000 ISK354.33400 ZMW
5000 ISK885.83500 ZMW
10000 ISK1,771.67000 ZMW