20 CFP francs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert XPF to MAD at the real exchange rate

20 xpf
1.82 mad

1.000 XPF = 0.09095 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8971.4691.6580.9718.063
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0451.7191.941.13521.141
1 USD0.9410.804183.6681.3821.560.91317
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 XPF0.09095 MAD
5 XPF0.45473 MAD
10 XPF0.90945 MAD
20 XPF1.81890 MAD
50 XPF4.54725 MAD
100 XPF9.09450 MAD
250 XPF22.73625 MAD
500 XPF45.47250 MAD
1000 XPF90.94500 MAD
2000 XPF181.89000 MAD
5000 XPF454.72500 MAD
10000 XPF909.45000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFP Franc
1 MAD10.99570 XPF
5 MAD54.97850 XPF
10 MAD109.95700 XPF
20 MAD219.91400 XPF
50 MAD549.78500 XPF
100 MAD1,099.57000 XPF
250 MAD2,748.92500 XPF
500 MAD5,497.85000 XPF
1000 MAD10,995.70000 XPF
2000 MAD21,991.40000 XPF
5000 MAD54,978.50000 XPF
10000 MAD109,957.00000 XPF