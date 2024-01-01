5 Moroccan dirhams to CFP francs

Convert MAD to XPF at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₣11.30 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
MAD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 MAD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.333711.3337
Low11.093410.9718
Average11.200211.1155
Change1.80%1.06%
1 MAD to XPF stats

The performance of MAD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3337 and a 30 day low of 11.0934. This means the 30 day average was 11.2002. The change for MAD to XPF was 1.80.

The performance of MAD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3337 and a 90 day low of 10.9718. This means the 90 day average was 11.1155. The change for MAD to XPF was 1.06.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFP Franc
1 MAD11.29530 XPF
5 MAD56.47650 XPF
10 MAD112.95300 XPF
20 MAD225.90600 XPF
50 MAD564.76500 XPF
100 MAD1,129.53000 XPF
250 MAD2,823.82500 XPF
500 MAD5,647.65000 XPF
1000 MAD11,295.30000 XPF
2000 MAD22,590.60000 XPF
5000 MAD56,476.50000 XPF
10000 MAD112,953.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 XPF0.08853 MAD
5 XPF0.44266 MAD
10 XPF0.88532 MAD
20 XPF1.77065 MAD
50 XPF4.42662 MAD
100 XPF8.85323 MAD
250 XPF22.13307 MAD
500 XPF44.26615 MAD
1000 XPF88.53230 MAD
2000 XPF177.06460 MAD
5000 XPF442.66150 MAD
10000 XPF885.32300 MAD