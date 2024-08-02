500 US dollars to Zambian kwacha

Convert USD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

500 usd
12,954.10 zmw

$1.000 USD = ZK25.91 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.425027.3971
Low24.375324.1662
Average25.635225.9224
Change6.29%-4.13%
View full history

1 USD to ZMW stats

The performance of USD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.4250 and a 30 day low of 24.3753. This means the 30 day average was 25.6352. The change for USD to ZMW was 6.29.

The performance of USD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.3971 and a 90 day low of 24.1662. This means the 90 day average was 25.9224. The change for USD to ZMW was -4.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / ZMW
1 USD25.90820 ZMW
5 USD129.54100 ZMW
10 USD259.08200 ZMW
20 USD518.16400 ZMW
50 USD1,295.41000 ZMW
100 USD2,590.82000 ZMW
250 USD6,477.05000 ZMW
500 USD12,954.10000 ZMW
1000 USD25,908.20000 ZMW
2000 USD51,816.40000 ZMW
5000 USD129,541.00000 ZMW
10000 USD259,082.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / US Dollar
1 ZMW0.03860 USD
5 ZMW0.19299 USD
10 ZMW0.38598 USD
20 ZMW0.77196 USD
50 ZMW1.92989 USD
100 ZMW3.85978 USD
250 ZMW9.64945 USD
500 ZMW19.29890 USD
1000 ZMW38.59780 USD
2000 ZMW77.19560 USD
5000 ZMW192.98900 USD
10000 ZMW385.97800 USD