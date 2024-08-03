10 thousand US dollars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert USD to VND

10,000 usd
252,194,000 vnd

$1.000 USD = ₫25,220 VND

Mid-market exchange rate
USD to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25,452.800025,470.9000
Low25,209.200025,209.2000
Average25,355.563325,415.6233
Change-0.92%-0.77%
1 USD to VND stats

The performance of USD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25,452.8000 and a 30 day low of 25,209.2000. This means the 30 day average was 25,355.5633. The change for USD to VND was -0.92.

The performance of USD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25,470.9000 and a 90 day low of 25,209.2000. This means the 90 day average was 25,415.6233. The change for USD to VND was -0.77.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

How to convert US dollars to Vietnamese dongs

Conversion rates US Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 USD25,219.40000 VND
5 USD126,097.00000 VND
10 USD252,194.00000 VND
20 USD504,388.00000 VND
50 USD1,260,970.00000 VND
100 USD2,521,940.00000 VND
250 USD6,304,850.00000 VND
500 USD12,609,700.00000 VND
1000 USD25,219,400.00000 VND
2000 USD50,438,800.00000 VND
5000 USD126,097,000.00000 VND
10000 USD252,194,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / US Dollar
1000 VND0.03965 USD
2000 VND0.07930 USD
5000 VND0.19826 USD
10000 VND0.39652 USD
20000 VND0.79304 USD
50000 VND1.98260 USD
100000 VND3.96520 USD
200000 VND7.93040 USD
500000 VND19.82600 USD
1000000 VND39.65200 USD
2000000 VND79.30400 USD
5000000 VND198.26000 USD