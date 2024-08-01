500 US dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert USD to UAH at the real exchange rate

500 usd
20,450 uah

$1.000 USD = ₴40.90 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.200041.2000
Low40.300039.1500
Average40.786740.2388
Change1.49%4.34%
1 USD to UAH stats

The performance of USD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.2000 and a 30 day low of 40.3000. This means the 30 day average was 40.7867. The change for USD to UAH was 1.49.

The performance of USD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.2000 and a 90 day low of 39.1500. This means the 90 day average was 40.2388. The change for USD to UAH was 4.34.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 USD40.90000 UAH
5 USD204.50000 UAH
10 USD409.00000 UAH
20 USD818.00000 UAH
50 USD2,045.00000 UAH
100 USD4,090.00000 UAH
250 USD10,225.00000 UAH
500 USD20,450.00000 UAH
1000 USD40,900.00000 UAH
2000 USD81,800.00000 UAH
5000 USD204,500.00000 UAH
10000 USD409,000.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / US Dollar
1 UAH0.02445 USD
5 UAH0.12225 USD
10 UAH0.24450 USD
20 UAH0.48900 USD
50 UAH1.22250 USD
100 UAH2.44499 USD
250 UAH6.11248 USD
500 UAH12.22495 USD
1000 UAH24.44990 USD
2000 UAH48.89980 USD
5000 UAH122.24950 USD
10000 UAH244.49900 USD