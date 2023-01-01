5 Ukrainian hryvnias to US dollars

Convert UAH to USD at the real exchange rate

5 uah
0.14 usd

1.00000 UAH = 0.02735 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:21 UTC
UAH to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / US Dollar
1 UAH0.02735 USD
5 UAH0.13673 USD
10 UAH0.27346 USD
20 UAH0.54692 USD
50 UAH1.36729 USD
100 UAH2.73459 USD
250 UAH6.83648 USD
500 UAH13.67295 USD
1000 UAH27.34590 USD
2000 UAH54.69180 USD
5000 UAH136.72950 USD
10000 UAH273.45900 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 USD36.56860 UAH
5 USD182.84300 UAH
10 USD365.68600 UAH
20 USD731.37200 UAH
50 USD1828.43000 UAH
100 USD3656.86000 UAH
250 USD9142.15000 UAH
500 USD18284.30000 UAH
1000 USD36568.60000 UAH
2000 USD73137.20000 UAH
5000 USD182843.00000 UAH
10000 USD365686.00000 UAH