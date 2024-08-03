US dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 40.900 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 40.900 on 27-07-2024 and a low of 40.700 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.