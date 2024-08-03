5 US dollars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert USD to TZS at the real exchange rate

5 usd
13,443.15 tzs

$1.000 USD = tzs2,689 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
USD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,696.58002,696.5800
Low2,641.72002,583.4100
Average2,667.54332,627.3079
Change1.78%4.03%
1 USD to TZS stats

The performance of USD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,696.5800 and a 30 day low of 2,641.7200. This means the 30 day average was 2,667.5433. The change for USD to TZS was 1.78.

The performance of USD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,696.5800 and a 90 day low of 2,583.4100. This means the 90 day average was 2,627.3079. The change for USD to TZS was 4.03.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 USD2,688.63000 TZS
5 USD13,443.15000 TZS
10 USD26,886.30000 TZS
20 USD53,772.60000 TZS
50 USD134,431.50000 TZS
100 USD268,863.00000 TZS
250 USD672,157.50000 TZS
500 USD1,344,315.00000 TZS
1000 USD2,688,630.00000 TZS
2000 USD5,377,260.00000 TZS
5000 USD13,443,150.00000 TZS
10000 USD26,886,300.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / US Dollar
1 TZS0.00037 USD
5 TZS0.00186 USD
10 TZS0.00372 USD
20 TZS0.00744 USD
50 TZS0.01860 USD
100 TZS0.03719 USD
250 TZS0.09298 USD
500 TZS0.18597 USD
1000 TZS0.37194 USD
2000 TZS0.74387 USD
5000 TZS1.85968 USD
10000 TZS3.71937 USD