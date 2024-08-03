5 US dollars to Surinamese dollars

Convert USD to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 usd
144.45 srd

$1.000 USD = $28.89 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
We can't send money between these currencies

USD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.363333.6960
Low28.806528.8065
Average29.612531.1632
Change-4.85%-14.26%
1 USD to SRD stats

The performance of USD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.3633 and a 30 day low of 28.8065. This means the 30 day average was 29.6125. The change for USD to SRD was -4.85.

The performance of USD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.6960 and a 90 day low of 28.8065. This means the 90 day average was 31.1632. The change for USD to SRD was -14.26.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 USD28.89080 SRD
5 USD144.45400 SRD
10 USD288.90800 SRD
20 USD577.81600 SRD
50 USD1,444.54000 SRD
100 USD2,889.08000 SRD
250 USD7,222.70000 SRD
500 USD14,445.40000 SRD
1000 USD28,890.80000 SRD
2000 USD57,781.60000 SRD
5000 USD144,454.00000 SRD
10000 USD288,908.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / US Dollar
1 SRD0.03461 USD
5 SRD0.17307 USD
10 SRD0.34613 USD
20 SRD0.69226 USD
50 SRD1.73066 USD
100 SRD3.46132 USD
250 SRD8.65330 USD
500 SRD17.30660 USD
1000 SRD34.61320 USD
2000 SRD69.22640 USD
5000 SRD173.06600 USD
10000 SRD346.13200 USD