US dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 28.891 today, reflecting a -0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.455% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 29.406 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 28.807 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -1.067% decrease in value.