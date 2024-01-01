500 Surinamese dollars to US dollars

Convert SRD to USD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = $0.02814 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
SRD to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 SRD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03050.0346
Low0.02810.0281
Average0.02900.0318
Change-7.15%-18.58%
1 SRD to USD stats

The performance of SRD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0305 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0290. The change for SRD to USD was -7.15.

The performance of SRD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0346 and a 90 day low of 0.0281. This means the 90 day average was 0.0318. The change for SRD to USD was -18.58.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / US Dollar
1 SRD0.02814 USD
5 SRD0.14068 USD
10 SRD0.28137 USD
20 SRD0.56273 USD
50 SRD1.40683 USD
100 SRD2.81365 USD
250 SRD7.03412 USD
500 SRD14.06825 USD
1000 SRD28.13650 USD
2000 SRD56.27300 USD
5000 SRD140.68250 USD
10000 SRD281.36500 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 USD35.54100 SRD
5 USD177.70500 SRD
10 USD355.41000 SRD
20 USD710.82000 SRD
50 USD1,777.05000 SRD
100 USD3,554.10000 SRD
250 USD8,885.25000 SRD
500 USD17,770.50000 SRD
1000 USD35,541.00000 SRD
2000 USD71,082.00000 SRD
5000 USD177,705.00000 SRD
10000 USD355,410.00000 SRD