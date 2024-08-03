20 US dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert USD to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 usd
75.07 sar

$1.000 USD = SR3.753 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.75333.7533
Low3.75073.7500
Average3.75133.7511
Change0.06%0.08%
1 USD to SAR stats

The performance of USD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7533 and a 30 day low of 3.7507. This means the 30 day average was 3.7513. The change for USD to SAR was 0.06.

The performance of USD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7533 and a 90 day low of 3.7500. This means the 90 day average was 3.7511. The change for USD to SAR was 0.08.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

How to convert US dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 USD3.75330 SAR
5 USD18.76650 SAR
10 USD37.53300 SAR
20 USD75.06600 SAR
50 USD187.66500 SAR
100 USD375.33000 SAR
250 USD938.32500 SAR
500 USD1,876.65000 SAR
1000 USD3,753.30000 SAR
2000 USD7,506.60000 SAR
5000 USD18,766.50000 SAR
10000 USD37,533.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / US Dollar
1 SAR0.26643 USD
5 SAR1.33216 USD
10 SAR2.66432 USD
20 SAR5.32864 USD
50 SAR13.32160 USD
100 SAR26.64320 USD
250 SAR66.60800 USD
500 SAR133.21600 USD
1000 SAR266.43200 USD
2000 SAR532.86400 USD
5000 SAR1,332.16000 USD
10000 SAR2,664.32000 USD