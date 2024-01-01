5 Saudi riyals to US dollars

Convert SAR to USD at the real exchange rate

5 sar
1.33 usd

1.00000 SAR = 0.26664 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
How to convert Saudi riyals to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / US Dollar
1 SAR0.26664 USD
5 SAR1.33317 USD
10 SAR2.66635 USD
20 SAR5.33270 USD
50 SAR13.33175 USD
100 SAR26.66350 USD
250 SAR66.65875 USD
500 SAR133.31750 USD
1000 SAR266.63500 USD
2000 SAR533.27000 USD
5000 SAR1333.17500 USD
10000 SAR2666.35000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 USD3.75045 SAR
5 USD18.75225 SAR
10 USD37.50450 SAR
20 USD75.00900 SAR
50 USD187.52250 SAR
100 USD375.04500 SAR
250 USD937.61250 SAR
500 USD1875.22500 SAR
1000 USD3750.45000 SAR
2000 USD7500.90000 SAR
5000 USD18752.25000 SAR
10000 USD37504.50000 SAR