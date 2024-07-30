10 thousand US dollars to Jordanian dinars

Convert USD to JOD at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
7,087.500 jod

$1.000 USD = JD0.7088 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70920.7092
Low0.70860.7086
Average0.70880.7088
Change-0.01%0.02%
1 USD to JOD stats

The performance of USD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7092 and a 30 day low of 0.7086. This means the 30 day average was 0.7088. The change for USD to JOD was -0.01.

The performance of USD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7092 and a 90 day low of 0.7086. This means the 90 day average was 0.7088. The change for USD to JOD was 0.02.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert US dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 USD0.70875 JOD
5 USD3.54375 JOD
10 USD7.08750 JOD
20 USD14.17500 JOD
50 USD35.43750 JOD
100 USD70.87500 JOD
250 USD177.18750 JOD
500 USD354.37500 JOD
1000 USD708.75000 JOD
2000 USD1,417.50000 JOD
5000 USD3,543.75000 JOD
10000 USD7,087.50000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / US Dollar
1 JOD1.41093 USD
5 JOD7.05465 USD
10 JOD14.10930 USD
20 JOD28.21860 USD
50 JOD70.54650 USD
100 JOD141.09300 USD
250 JOD352.73250 USD
500 JOD705.46500 USD
1000 JOD1,410.93000 USD
2000 JOD2,821.86000 USD
5000 JOD7,054.65000 USD
10000 JOD14,109.30000 USD