US dollar to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.709 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.709 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 0.708 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.099% decrease in value.