50 US dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert USD to ILS at the real exchange rate

50 usd
190.33 ils

$1.000 USD = ₪3.807 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.80663.8066
Low3.59683.5968
Average3.67313.7021
Change1.91%2.47%
View full history

1 USD to ILS stats

The performance of USD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8066 and a 30 day low of 3.5968. This means the 30 day average was 3.6731. The change for USD to ILS was 1.91.

The performance of USD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8066 and a 90 day low of 3.5968. This means the 90 day average was 3.7021. The change for USD to ILS was 2.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 USD3.80655 ILS
5 USD19.03275 ILS
10 USD38.06550 ILS
20 USD76.13100 ILS
50 USD190.32750 ILS
100 USD380.65500 ILS
250 USD951.63750 ILS
500 USD1,903.27500 ILS
1000 USD3,806.55000 ILS
2000 USD7,613.10000 ILS
5000 USD19,032.75000 ILS
10000 USD38,065.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / US Dollar
1 ILS0.26271 USD
5 ILS1.31353 USD
10 ILS2.62705 USD
20 ILS5.25410 USD
50 ILS13.13525 USD
100 ILS26.27050 USD
250 ILS65.67625 USD
500 ILS131.35250 USD
1000 ILS262.70500 USD
2000 ILS525.41000 USD
5000 ILS1,313.52500 USD
10000 ILS2,627.05000 USD