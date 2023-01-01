1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Moroccan dirhams

Convert UAH to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 uah
0.28 mad

1.00000 UAH = 0.28166 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

UAH to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.051687.55361.447531.657890.963618.9756
1GBP1.1537411.21325101.0121.670041.912741.1117421.8925
1USD0.950950.824232183.25751.37651.576540.916218.0445
1INR0.01142160.00989980.012010910.0165330.01893570.01100440.216731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moroccan Dirham
1 UAH0.28166 MAD
5 UAH1.40830 MAD
10 UAH2.81660 MAD
20 UAH5.63320 MAD
50 UAH14.08300 MAD
100 UAH28.16600 MAD
250 UAH70.41500 MAD
500 UAH140.83000 MAD
1000 UAH281.66000 MAD
2000 UAH563.32000 MAD
5000 UAH1408.30000 MAD
10000 UAH2816.60000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MAD3.55038 UAH
5 MAD17.75190 UAH
10 MAD35.50380 UAH
20 MAD71.00760 UAH
50 MAD177.51900 UAH
100 MAD355.03800 UAH
250 MAD887.59500 UAH
500 MAD1775.19000 UAH
1000 MAD3550.38000 UAH
2000 MAD7100.76000 UAH
5000 MAD17751.90000 UAH
10000 MAD35503.80000 UAH