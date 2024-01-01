50 Moroccan dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MAD to UAH at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₴4.108 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
MAD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 MAD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.20374.2613
Low4.10054.1005
Average4.14894.1851
Change-0.76%-3.06%
1 MAD to UAH stats

The performance of MAD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2037 and a 30 day low of 4.1005. This means the 30 day average was 4.1489. The change for MAD to UAH was -0.76.

The performance of MAD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2613 and a 90 day low of 4.1005. This means the 90 day average was 4.1851. The change for MAD to UAH was -3.06.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MAD4.10777 UAH
5 MAD20.53885 UAH
10 MAD41.07770 UAH
20 MAD82.15540 UAH
50 MAD205.38850 UAH
100 MAD410.77700 UAH
250 MAD1,026.94250 UAH
500 MAD2,053.88500 UAH
1000 MAD4,107.77000 UAH
2000 MAD8,215.54000 UAH
5000 MAD20,538.85000 UAH
10000 MAD41,077.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moroccan Dirham
1 UAH0.24344 MAD
5 UAH1.21720 MAD
10 UAH2.43441 MAD
20 UAH4.86882 MAD
50 UAH12.17205 MAD
100 UAH24.34410 MAD
250 UAH60.86025 MAD
500 UAH121.72050 MAD
1000 UAH243.44100 MAD
2000 UAH486.88200 MAD
5000 UAH1,217.20500 MAD
10000 UAH2,434.41000 MAD