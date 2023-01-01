10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert UAH to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 uah
88.61 lkr

1.00000 UAH = 8.86074 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:29 UTC
UAH to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UAH8.86074 LKR
5 UAH44.30370 LKR
10 UAH88.60740 LKR
20 UAH177.21480 LKR
50 UAH443.03700 LKR
100 UAH886.07400 LKR
250 UAH2215.18500 LKR
500 UAH4430.37000 LKR
1000 UAH8860.74000 LKR
2000 UAH17721.48000 LKR
5000 UAH44303.70000 LKR
10000 UAH88607.40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LKR0.11286 UAH
5 LKR0.56429 UAH
10 LKR1.12857 UAH
20 LKR2.25714 UAH
50 LKR5.64285 UAH
100 LKR11.28570 UAH
250 LKR28.21425 UAH
500 LKR56.42850 UAH
1000 LKR112.85700 UAH
2000 LKR225.71400 UAH
5000 LKR564.28500 UAH
10000 LKR1128.57000 UAH