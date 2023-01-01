5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert UAH to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 uah
14.41 cve

1.00000 UAH = 2.88116 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

UAH to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.050987.48741.447981.658620.963819.0073
1GBP1.1539311.2127100.9571.670921.913981.1121621.9337
1USD0.951550.824606183.251.377851.578280.917118.0867
1INR0.01143020.009905180.01201210.01655080.01895840.01101620.217258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UAH2.88116 CVE
5 UAH14.40580 CVE
10 UAH28.81160 CVE
20 UAH57.62320 CVE
50 UAH144.05800 CVE
100 UAH288.11600 CVE
250 UAH720.29000 CVE
500 UAH1440.58000 CVE
1000 UAH2881.16000 CVE
2000 UAH5762.32000 CVE
5000 UAH14405.80000 CVE
10000 UAH28811.60000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CVE0.34708 UAH
5 CVE1.73541 UAH
10 CVE3.47082 UAH
20 CVE6.94164 UAH
50 CVE17.35410 UAH
100 CVE34.70820 UAH
250 CVE86.77050 UAH
500 CVE173.54100 UAH
1000 CVE347.08200 UAH
2000 CVE694.16400 UAH
5000 CVE1735.41000 UAH
10000 CVE3470.82000 UAH