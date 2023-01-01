5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bulgarian levs

5 uah
0.25 bgn

1.00000 UAH = 0.05087 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:15 UTC
UAH to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.05087 BGN
5 UAH0.25436 BGN
10 UAH0.50873 BGN
20 UAH1.01746 BGN
50 UAH2.54364 BGN
100 UAH5.08729 BGN
250 UAH12.71823 BGN
500 UAH25.43645 BGN
1000 UAH50.87290 BGN
2000 UAH101.74580 BGN
5000 UAH254.36450 BGN
10000 UAH508.72900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN19.65680 UAH
5 BGN98.28400 UAH
10 BGN196.56800 UAH
20 BGN393.13600 UAH
50 BGN982.84000 UAH
100 BGN1965.68000 UAH
250 BGN4914.20000 UAH
500 BGN9828.40000 UAH
1000 BGN19656.80000 UAH
2000 BGN39313.60000 UAH
5000 BGN98284.00000 UAH
10000 BGN196568.00000 UAH