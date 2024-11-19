100 Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BGN to UAH at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₴22.24 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
BGN to UAH conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 BGN to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.994023.5304
Low22.096622.0966
Average22.565522.9799
Change-2.37%-4.89%
1 BGN to UAH stats

The performance of BGN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9940 and a 30 day low of 22.0966. This means the 30 day average was 22.5655. The change for BGN to UAH was -2.37.

The performance of BGN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.5304 and a 90 day low of 22.0966. This means the 90 day average was 22.9799. The change for BGN to UAH was -4.89.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN22.23600 UAH
5 BGN111.18000 UAH
10 BGN222.36000 UAH
20 BGN444.72000 UAH
50 BGN1,111.80000 UAH
100 BGN2,223.60000 UAH
250 BGN5,559.00000 UAH
500 BGN11,118.00000 UAH
1000 BGN22,236.00000 UAH
2000 BGN44,472.00000 UAH
5000 BGN111,180.00000 UAH
10000 BGN222,360.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.04497 BGN
5 UAH0.22486 BGN
10 UAH0.44972 BGN
20 UAH0.89944 BGN
50 UAH2.24860 BGN
100 UAH4.49720 BGN
250 UAH11.24300 BGN
500 UAH22.48600 BGN
1000 UAH44.97200 BGN
2000 UAH89.94400 BGN
5000 UAH224.86000 BGN
10000 UAH449.72000 BGN