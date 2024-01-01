New Taiwan dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert TWD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
558.31 szl

NT$1.000 TWD = L0.5583 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
TWD to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56080.5877
Low0.55170.5517
Average0.55710.5646
Change-0.25%-2.36%
1 TWD to SZL stats

The performance of TWD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5608 and a 30 day low of 0.5517. This means the 30 day average was 0.5571. The change for TWD to SZL was -0.25.

The performance of TWD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5877 and a 90 day low of 0.5517. This means the 90 day average was 0.5646. The change for TWD to SZL was -2.36.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5397.803145.5550.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1615.888109.8280.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9699.98186.1721.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.622104.8780.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TWD0.55831 SZL
5 TWD2.79155 SZL
10 TWD5.58309 SZL
20 TWD11.16618 SZL
50 TWD27.91545 SZL
100 TWD55.83090 SZL
250 TWD139.57725 SZL
500 TWD279.15450 SZL
1000 TWD558.30900 SZL
2000 TWD1,116.61800 SZL
5000 TWD2,791.54500 SZL
10000 TWD5,583.09000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SZL1.79112 TWD
5 SZL8.95560 TWD
10 SZL17.91120 TWD
20 SZL35.82240 TWD
50 SZL89.55600 TWD
100 SZL179.11200 TWD
250 SZL447.78000 TWD
500 SZL895.56000 TWD
1000 SZL1,791.12000 TWD
2000 SZL3,582.24000 TWD
5000 SZL8,955.60000 TWD
10000 SZL17,911.20000 TWD