1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert TWD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
25.46 shp

1.00000 TWD = 0.02546 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.052687.611.444011.65230.9619518.8914
1GBP1.1553311.2161101.2181.668311.908961.1113721.8258
1USD0.950.822301183.2321.371851.569740.9138517.9474
1INR0.01141420.009879620.012014610.01648220.01885980.01097960.215631

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 TWD0.02546 SHP
5 TWD0.12730 SHP
10 TWD0.25461 SHP
20 TWD0.50921 SHP
50 TWD1.27303 SHP
100 TWD2.54607 SHP
250 TWD6.36517 SHP
500 TWD12.73035 SHP
1000 TWD25.46070 SHP
2000 TWD50.92140 SHP
5000 TWD127.30350 SHP
10000 TWD254.60700 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SHP39.27620 TWD
5 SHP196.38100 TWD
10 SHP392.76200 TWD
20 SHP785.52400 TWD
50 SHP1963.81000 TWD
100 SHP3927.62000 TWD
250 SHP9819.05000 TWD
500 SHP19638.10000 TWD
1000 SHP39276.20000 TWD
2000 SHP78552.40000 TWD
5000 SHP196381.00000 TWD
10000 SHP392762.00000 TWD