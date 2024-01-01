New Taiwan dollars to Rwandan francs today

Convert TWD to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
40,082 rwf

NT$1.000 TWD = R₣40.08 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.449440.5503
Low39.965339.9454
Average40.191540.2490
Change-0.86%0.20%
View full history

1 TWD to RWF stats

The performance of TWD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.4494 and a 30 day low of 39.9653. This means the 30 day average was 40.1915. The change for TWD to RWF was -0.86.

The performance of TWD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.5503 and a 90 day low of 39.9454. This means the 90 day average was 40.2490. The change for TWD to RWF was 0.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.470.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7680.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.981186.0781.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1095.622104.8090.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 TWD40.08170 RWF
5 TWD200.40850 RWF
10 TWD400.81700 RWF
20 TWD801.63400 RWF
50 TWD2,004.08500 RWF
100 TWD4,008.17000 RWF
250 TWD10,020.42500 RWF
500 TWD20,040.85000 RWF
1000 TWD40,081.70000 RWF
2000 TWD80,163.40000 RWF
5000 TWD200,408.50000 RWF
10000 TWD400,817.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 RWF0.02495 TWD
5 RWF0.12475 TWD
10 RWF0.24949 TWD
20 RWF0.49898 TWD
50 RWF1.24745 TWD
100 RWF2.49490 TWD
250 RWF6.23725 TWD
500 RWF12.47450 TWD
1000 RWF24.94900 TWD
2000 RWF49.89800 TWD
5000 RWF124.74500 TWD
10000 RWF249.49000 TWD