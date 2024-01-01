New Taiwan dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert TWD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
119.85 pln

NT$1.000 TWD = zł0.1198 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12200.1265
Low0.11960.1196
Average0.12040.1222
Change-1.53%-3.28%
View full history

1 TWD to PLN stats

The performance of TWD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1220 and a 30 day low of 0.1196. This means the 30 day average was 0.1204. The change for TWD to PLN was -1.53.

The performance of TWD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1265 and a 90 day low of 0.1196. This means the 90 day average was 0.1222. The change for TWD to PLN was -3.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.3750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7050.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.98185.9421.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.621104.7330.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 TWD0.11985 PLN
5 TWD0.59925 PLN
10 TWD1.19849 PLN
20 TWD2.39698 PLN
50 TWD5.99245 PLN
100 TWD11.98490 PLN
250 TWD29.96225 PLN
500 TWD59.92450 PLN
1000 TWD119.84900 PLN
2000 TWD239.69800 PLN
5000 TWD599.24500 PLN
10000 TWD1,198.49000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PLN8.34385 TWD
5 PLN41.71925 TWD
10 PLN83.43850 TWD
20 PLN166.87700 TWD
50 PLN417.19250 TWD
100 PLN834.38500 TWD
250 PLN2,085.96250 TWD
500 PLN4,171.92500 TWD
1000 PLN8,343.85000 TWD
2000 PLN16,687.70000 TWD
5000 PLN41,719.25000 TWD
10000 PLN83,438.50000 TWD