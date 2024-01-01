New Taiwan dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert TWD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
334.25 nok

NT$1.000 TWD = kr0.3342 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
TWD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33600.3374
Low0.32480.3225
Average0.33190.3300
Change2.90%-0.96%
1 TWD to NOK stats

The performance of TWD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3360 and a 30 day low of 0.3248. This means the 30 day average was 0.3319. The change for TWD to NOK was 2.90.

The performance of TWD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3374 and a 90 day low of 0.3225. This means the 90 day average was 0.3300. The change for TWD to NOK was -0.96.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.3750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7050.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.98185.9421.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.621104.7330.66

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 TWD0.33425 NOK
5 TWD1.67123 NOK
10 TWD3.34245 NOK
20 TWD6.68490 NOK
50 TWD16.71225 NOK
100 TWD33.42450 NOK
250 TWD83.56125 NOK
500 TWD167.12250 NOK
1000 TWD334.24500 NOK
2000 TWD668.49000 NOK
5000 TWD1,671.22500 NOK
10000 TWD3,342.45000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NOK2.99182 TWD
5 NOK14.95910 TWD
10 NOK29.91820 TWD
20 NOK59.83640 TWD
50 NOK149.59100 TWD
100 NOK299.18200 TWD
250 NOK747.95500 TWD
500 NOK1,495.91000 TWD
1000 NOK2,991.82000 TWD
2000 NOK5,983.64000 TWD
5000 NOK14,959.10000 TWD
10000 NOK29,918.20000 TWD