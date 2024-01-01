New Taiwan dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert TWD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,120.90 nio

NT$1.000 TWD = C$1.121 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
TWD to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13421.1470
Low1.11871.1187
Average1.12661.1340
Change-1.11%-1.38%
1 TWD to NIO stats

The performance of TWD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1342 and a 30 day low of 1.1187. This means the 30 day average was 1.1266. The change for TWD to NIO was -1.11.

The performance of TWD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1470 and a 90 day low of 1.1187. This means the 90 day average was 1.1340. The change for TWD to NIO was -1.38.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TWD1.12090 NIO
5 TWD5.60450 NIO
10 TWD11.20900 NIO
20 TWD22.41800 NIO
50 TWD56.04500 NIO
100 TWD112.09000 NIO
250 TWD280.22500 NIO
500 TWD560.45000 NIO
1000 TWD1,120.90000 NIO
2000 TWD2,241.80000 NIO
5000 TWD5,604.50000 NIO
10000 TWD11,209.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NIO0.89214 TWD
5 NIO4.46070 TWD
10 NIO8.92140 TWD
20 NIO17.84280 TWD
50 NIO44.60700 TWD
100 NIO89.21400 TWD
250 NIO223.03500 TWD
500 NIO446.07000 TWD
1000 NIO892.14000 TWD
2000 NIO1,784.28000 TWD
5000 NIO4,460.70000 TWD
10000 NIO8,921.40000 TWD