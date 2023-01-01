1 New Taiwan dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert TWD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 twd
1.13 nio

1.00000 TWD = 1.13366 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:53 UTC
TWD to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TWD1.13366 NIO
5 TWD5.66830 NIO
10 TWD11.33660 NIO
20 TWD22.67320 NIO
50 TWD56.68300 NIO
100 TWD113.36600 NIO
250 TWD283.41500 NIO
500 TWD566.83000 NIO
1000 TWD1133.66000 NIO
2000 TWD2267.32000 NIO
5000 TWD5668.30000 NIO
10000 TWD11336.60000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NIO0.88210 TWD
5 NIO4.41050 TWD
10 NIO8.82099 TWD
20 NIO17.64198 TWD
50 NIO44.10495 TWD
100 NIO88.20990 TWD
250 NIO220.52475 TWD
500 NIO441.04950 TWD
1000 NIO882.09900 TWD
2000 NIO1764.19800 TWD
5000 NIO4410.49500 TWD
10000 NIO8820.99000 TWD